New KZN Premier calls on executive to serve with dignity

New KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Thami Ntuli has called on his newly appointed cabinet to set aside their political differences and to put people of the province first.

Ntuli has been sworn in at Pietermaritzburg earlier today.

The government of provincial unity comprising of the ANC, the IFP, the DA and the NFP, elected him as Premier last week.

Ntuli has called on the members of the executive to serve with dignity.

“I appreciate that we come from different political homes and we campaigned with different manifestos, however, now is the time to put the people of KZN first. All of us are expected to serve with honesty, dignity and diligence. We must never betray the people of the province that voted for us, there will be a process that ensures that we monitor and evaluate the performance of every member of the executive. We will respect all ideas and contributions that seek to promote and uplift our province.”

IFP’s Thami Ntuli sworn in as KwaZulu-Natal Premier: