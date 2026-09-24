New IEC rules aim to combat misinformation ahead of elections

In a historic development, legislation aimed at curbing misinformation and disinformation has been included in the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC)’s Code of Conduct.

The Electoral Commission earlier this month promulgated the Electoral Code of Conduct Countering Disinformation in Municipal Elections, which introduces strict obligations for every party, candidate and supporter.

LGE 2026 | IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi reflects on the significance of the Electoral Code of Conduct and preparations for the upcoming polls, adding that while the code does not prohibit the use of generative AI content, such material must be clearly… pic.twitter.com/nnU4EtZdCl — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 23, 2026

Political parties and Independent candidates on Wednesday gathered at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg to pledge not to engage in conduct which will undermine peaceful, free and fair elections.

IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya says all contestants bear a positive legal duty to verify the factual authenticity of any content they publish, share or distribute

“Secondly, there is a 36-hour Correction Mandate. If false or misleading information is inadvertently published, parties must issue a clear public retraction and correction within 36 hours of becoming aware of the error. Thirdly, if artificial intelligence is utilised to create any campaign materials or paid advertisements, it must be prominently, explicitly, and clearly labelled as such.”