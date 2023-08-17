Newly appointed members of the Gauteng Consumer Court situated in the Joburg CBD have been sworn in.

The Consumer Court will ensure that consumer related grievances are addressed, disputes between parties are resolved but also that justice for consumers is served.

The court will have five members including a chairperson who should be a retired judge, magistrate or attorney or a lecturer with no less than 10 years teaching experience at a university.

Gauteng Economic Development Spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu says this is a milestone in ensuring that the rights of consumers are recognised and protected.

“We have to have four members who are required to have special knowledge or experience in consumer advocacy, the economics industry as well as commerce for them to be able to deal with whatever case comes before them. The swearing in of these members reaffirms the Gauteng office of Consumer Affairs commitment to building a society where every consumer’s voice is heard.”