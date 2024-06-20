New FS Premier wants MECs to work on the ground, not in offices

Reading Time: 3 minutes

”You dare not disappoint the people of the Free State.” This is stern message from the new Premier of the Free State, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, to the new members of the Executive Council. Letsoha-Mathae announced her nine-member Executive Council at OR Tambo Building in Bloemfontein.

She says her newly appointed cabinet will foster ethical government. It will not tolerate corruption.

”Mama Action” as she is called by many, did not mince her words when announcing members of the Executive Council who will serve in the 7th administration.

Just like she did when she led the Department of Community Safety, Letsoha-Mathae made it clear that she will not work with people who are office-based.

The newly-elected Premier says members of the Executive must work on the ground because they have been appointed to serve the people of the Free State.

“You dare not disappoint, we are given a responsibility because we are earning, we are working. We are workers as well. We are public representatives but we really need to work and serve our people. I had a few engagements with this team to say we are not going to disappoint you, Free State. The mandate is clear, our appointment is with the people of the Free State.”

Four MECs made a comeback in the new provincial executive. Dibolelo Mance will continue leading the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mathabo Leeto moves from Health to Social Development; ANC deputy chairperson, Ketso Makume, will head the Department of Finance, Tourism and Economic Development.

Letsoha-Mathae says the new MECs reflect government’s commitment to address service delivery and unemployment.

“I must begin by reiterating what we said in my inauguration, this administration shall be about fighting corruption, building an ethical state and providing quality services to our people. We make no apologies that our government will deal decisively with individuals who will stand in the way of effective and efficient service delivery. The team that I am announcing today reflects our commitment to addressing key priorities of our government, enhancing public service and ensuring a sustainable future for all our people.”

The number of departments has been reduced to nine, merging Finance and Economic Development. The former premier, who is also the ANC chairperson, Mxolisi Dukwana, did not make it to the list of MECs.

In a twist, Zanele Sifuba, who was re-elected as the Speaker last week, is now the MEC of Sports with her deputy Mamiki Maboya as the new MEC for Education.

This while workers Federation COSATU’s Provincial Secretary, Monyatso Mahlatsi, is the Health MEC, Elsabe Rockman has made a comeback to the Executive Council as Agriculture MEC.

The former Free State ANC Spokesperson, Jabu Mbalula, will take up the Community Safety portfolio.

The swearing in of the new MECs will take place on Sunday.

7th Parliament | Newly elected Free State Premier