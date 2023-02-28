Newly-elected Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, is to deliver his first ever State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Bloemfontein today.

Residents of Ikgomotseng in Soutpan say the asbestos roof removals, 24-hour operational clinics and access to consistent water supply are some of the challenges they want to be highlighted in the SOPA.

Residents say they have been denied access to basic services by government and would like to see a difference under the new premier.

“We just want to find out whether are we part of the money that was budgeted for the asbestos to be removed and the other one is about the police station. The police station in Soutpan is 15kms away from the community. So, the other issue is about the water, we struggle with water; the other one (issue) is about the R700 road,” says one resident.

Another resident says, “The other thing I would like to raise is the clinic issue. Our clinic at the moment is not operating 24 hours. We would like assistance on that one because we have to travel all the way to Bloemfontein.”

Dukwana says Free State residents will be actively involved in influencing the direction that will be taken by government.

He says the government is the servant and not the dictator of the people.

