New Free State MECs hit the ground running

The new Free State executive council has a mammoth task to improve service delivery. This as residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the decline of basic services. Following the swearing in ceremony of the new MEC’s, they’ve promised to roll up their sleeves starting with conducting various unannounced visits.

They’ve hit the ground running. After taking their oath of office, the newly sworn in executive members are set to work. They made an unannounced visit at Pelonomi Hospital and discovered disturbing conditions which include dysfunctional toilets, shortage of staff, blankets and beds.

“I’m disappointed, this is not the condition people should work under. I asked them how they will feel if this was their home. This is a problem of management and the MECs met and are addressing it,” says Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.

Residents have a long list of expectations, stating the regression in service delivery.

“We want change, we don’t want things to remain as they were before,” a resident says.

“I don’t see them doing anything different that’s why I changed political party. We are struggling with mere services,” another resident says.

“They must work first because we have seen many coming in,” a resident explains.

MEC of Public Works and Infrastructure Dibolelo Mance is the only member returning to her previous portfolio. Appreciating the continuity, Mance says she will increase momentum.

“The last point is around issues of ensuring that we assist municipalities. Remember public works and infrastructure is a department that is responsible for payments of water and utilities such as water rates and electricity to ensure that we really do what we are supposed to do. Because part of the challenges that municipalities have today are informed by our inability to be there. Over and above maintenance of government buildings.”

Zanele Sifuba is excited and ready to start in her role. She was the Speaker in the last administration. She believes her past role has given her the background she needs entering into the Sport, Arts and Culture portfolio.

“We can use sports to advance nation building, to advance social cohesion and also arts and culture as well. So, I’m excited, it’s a new terrain and a new environment but I know that I’m a fast learner and will hit the ground running, working together with the people in the department already.”

Letsoha-Mathae has emphasized that health will be one of her primary focuses as it affects everyone.

