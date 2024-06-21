New Free State MEC denies ever being a ghost worker

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The newly appointed Free State MEC for Community Safety, Roads and Transport, Jabu Mbalula, has denied ever being a ghost worker.

Mbalula was mentioned in a report by a law firm investigating financial misconduct in the Mangaung Metro as one of the ghost workers. The allegations date back to when he was working as an ambassador in Romania.

Mbalula says the claims are unfounded.

“Recently the municipality here in Mangaung, through the mayor, has conducted an investigation. There were findings of ghost workers but they were long before I arrived, my name is not amongst them. Now I’ll convene my own press conference.”