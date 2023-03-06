New faces are expected to feature in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s soon-to-be-announced new Cabinet on Monday evening.

African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile is likely to be announced as the country’s second in command with Sihle Zikalala and ANC second Deputy Secretary-General Maropene Ramokgopa set to make it to Cabinet as ministers as well.

Ministers including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Deputy Phumulo Masusalle are said to be on the firing line for their fierce criticism of the President.

Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, are also seen as politically vulnerable after failing to make it to the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Minister of Electricity is also set to be announced.

The video below discusses the Cabinet reshuffle: