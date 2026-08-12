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New electronic visa system will help create jobs: Ramaphosa

  • President Ramaphosa addresses the South Africa-Namibia Business Forum at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @PresidencyZA
Ntebo Mokobo

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the newly launched Electronic Technology Authorisation will help alleviate the country’s unemployment crisis.

He launched the system that replaces slow, paper-based visa processing with a fully digital approach that uses biometrics and facial recognition.

Ramaphosa says the system is set to make it easy for investors to come into the country and for travellers to visit South Africa.

“Every reform we undertake must ultimately answer one question, will it help create work and expand opportunity for South Africans? The Electronic Travel Authorisation answers that question with a resounding yes. More visitors mean more hotel bookings. More restaurants filled. More tour operators employed. More flights. More conferences. More exports. More investment. More opportunities for South Africans to earn an income and build a better future. ”

 

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