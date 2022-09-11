Newly elected EFF Chairperson in Gauteng Nkululeko Dunga has thrown cold water on allegations that he ascended to the helm of the provincial leadership by interfering with party processes.

Dunga was elected on Saturday unopposed in the third provincial assembly of the party. Earlier reports suggested that EFF leader Julius Malema favoured Dunga.

The conference also saw Phillip Makwala scoop the position of Deputy Chairperson, Moshe Koma as Secretary, Bethuell Munya and Jeannette Maloka as Deputy Secretary, and Jeannette Maloka as Treasurer.

Dunga says “I think the CIC of the EFF responded to those allegations, what we perceive as just mere gossip because disputes were handled at a national level. We came into the assembly and contested the space and needless to say that the wisdom of the assembly delegation thereof deemed it fit that we assume office as the chairperson. It is the voice of the delegates and had it not been that the president himself would’ve just announced the results if that’s how society wants to see it but that’s not what happened.”

