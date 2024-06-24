New EC Health MEC visits Maclear hospital following complaints

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The new Eastern Cape Health MEC, Ntandokazi Capa, says budget constraints is the cause for staff shortages at the Maclear Hospital in Nqanqarhu.

The hospital is in the spotlight following complaints of poor service and lack of medication. Accordingly, the patients are also left unattended.

Capa visited the hospital and promised to attend to some of the complaints.

The Maclear hospital is facing a number of difficulties including staff shortages and lack of medicine.

A total of 16 clinics feeds into hospital – overwhelming its capacity. The hospital also has a shortage of Pharmacists.

The Health MEC says the department will find ways to address these challenges.

“So I saw it on the news yesterday and I felt it was important for me to come and get all the necessary information of what really transpired and what is it that we can do to turn this situation around. As you know there are serious budget constraints in the department, hence it is very difficult to employ.”

Capa confirmed an incident of a patient, who was also allegedly raped while in a hospital ward.

“The incident that happened in 2021 is something that the hospital is aware of and it was reported to the police because is something that happened while the patient was still in casualty. But the CEO will elaborate on that. But it is an allegation is so something that happened, everybody knows about it. It was reported to the police, some arrests were made.”

Tembekile Mgedezi, the representative of Public Services Association (PSA) is calling for a speedy response to the challenges facing the hospital.

“The organogram that is used here is not for a district hospital, that is compromise service delivery because we are short staffed. We need more staff to service this community. We do have a theatre but the theatre is not working due to not having staff for theatre.”

The department will visit the family of the 25-year-old, who was allegedly raped and died on arrival at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha in 2021, where she was transferred to after the incident.

EC Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa visits Maclear Hospital: