South Africans will soon have to replace their licences cards with newly designed ones. This has been announced by Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, in Johannesburg on Friday.

Mbalula says the new card will contain more security features and will comply with the international driving licence standards.

We will publish the changes to the driving licence card in the government gazette. This will then enable us to commence with the procurement process for the new production infrastructure in October 2022. The new card will be piloted from 1 November 2023 until 31 March 2024. https://t.co/dcf4HL51CR pic.twitter.com/XZsOX8wHWx — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) September 2, 2022

The current driver’s license card was introduced in 1998 and Mbalula says the technology is outdated. He says the move follows approval by cabinet.

“The new card will be piloted from 1 November, 2023 until 31 march 2024. The current card and equipment used to produce it will be decommissioned on the first of April 2024. However there will be a five year period of transition,” says Mbalula.

Mbalula and the management of the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Driving License Card Account gave an update on driving licensing interventions progress. Earlier in 2022, the Department of Transport accelerated interventions to deal with licence backlogs in South Africa.

SUMMARY: This morning with the management of the @TrafficRTMC (RTMC) and Driving License Card Account (DLCA) we have an update on driving licensing interventions and progress. pic.twitter.com/sYqnc6NuvP — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) September 2, 2022

AA says online petition to scrap e-tolls is gaining momentum

Meanwhile, the Automobile Association (AA) says its online petition calling for the termination of e-tolls is gaining momentum.

The association is lobbying for government to announce a decision on the controversial project during Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in October.

The association is also asking government to reimburse those who have been paying e-tolls since its implementation.

“We’re hoping that government makes a call in the Finance Ministers Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, and that call in our view is to scrap e-tolls entirely, to refund those people who have been paying and to cancel all debt. We believe there is money available through other sources for government to maintain roads,” says AA’s Spokesperson, Layton Beard.

Government is finally expected to make an announcement on #etolls in Gauteng. We launched an online campaign where you can directly petition the way forward with e-tolls. We urge all motorists to #JoinTheMovement #SupportTheCause https://t.co/JyK6RiaPrU — AA South Africa (@AASouthAfrica) August 25, 2022