The Islamic Muslim Association of South Africa (IMASA) says the new dress code for nurses, which the Department of Health plans to implement from next year, is unfair towards Muslim nurses, because it prohibits the wearing of head scarves.

The department sent a circular regarding the new dress code, to the heads of the provincial health departments in July. IMASA says it wrote a letter to the Department in appeal, however, it is yet to receive a response.

IMASA’s Clinics Nursing Director in KwaZulu-Natal, Haniefa Bi Allee, says head scarves are an important part of Muslim women’s religious identity.

“We of the Islamic Medical Association feel that it is not really fair for us to be refused our constitutional right to religious expression. Our nation’s constitution, stands as a testament of for our commitment to safeguarding the rights of all citizens including freedom of religious expression.”