New Delhi reported its first case of Monkeypox on Sunday which shot up the count of total cases in the country to four.

The rapidly spreading Monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation’s highest level of alert, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday.

The WHO states that a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)” is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

“The patient had fever and skin rashes at the time of admission,” said the medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Dr. Suresh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Southern state of Kerala recorded its third case on Friday. Experts found a common link between all three patients, all of whom travelled from Gulf nations.

India reported its first confirmed case of Monkeypox on July 14 through a 35-year-old man with a history of travel to the Middle East, government officials said.

So far this year, there have been more than 16 000 cases of monkeypox in more than 75 countries and five deaths in Africa.

Video| Monkeypox explained with Prof. Adrian Puren: