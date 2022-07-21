The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape believes the new demarcation of courts in the province will improve prosecution and access to justice.

In April, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, announced courts in four provinces will be reconfigured to make justice accessible to the people.

Amongst those four provinces, is the Eastern Cape, which now has five clusters, each with its own chief prosecutor.

The new demarcation of courts is in line with the District Development Model that was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The five regions for the courts in the province will be in Gqeberha, Buffalo City, Komani, Butterworth and Mthatha.

Director of Public Prosecutions in the province, Advocate Barry Madolo, says the aim of the realignment is to make sure that communities are clustered to courts that are closer to them.

Madolo, says, “The purpose of realigning is to say this court must be administered by this chief prosecutor who is closer to that court so that if there are, it’s easy for the management of that cluster to go to that court, sort out the problem and come back.

