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New Barberton party unveils mayoral candidate for City of Mbombela

  • Launch of the Barberton Party
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  • X: @SABCNews
SABC News

The newly established Barberton Community Party has unveiled Ayanda Magagula as its mayoral candidate for the City of Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The party announced Magagula during the manifesto launch held in Barberton earlier Friday.

The party says its formation is to give the people of Barberton and Umjindi a voice in the Mbombela council ahead of the November Local Government Elections.

Magagula says, “There have been there for decade and decade so nothing has happened, so the community have consulted and also decided to say we must open our own community party so that we can actually deal with our own problems as community. So, we are coming in as businesspeople, we are coming in as professionals on daily basis, this the services that we do our people. We are helping the community, so now we are doing it at a level of political space so of which there’s nothing different is just we will be doing it for ourselves and ensuring what Barberton used to be is going to be restored.”

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