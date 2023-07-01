Collen Malatji has been elected the new African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president. Malatji has been elected at the youth league congress currently under way in Nasrec Exhibition Centre in Johannesburg.

This is the first congress to be convened by the youth league in eight years and it is expected to put an end to interim structures which have led the ruling party’s youth structure during that period.

Also unopposed, Phumzile Mgcina has been elected as the new ANCYL Deputy President; Mntuwoxolo Ngudle as the new ANCYL Secretary General; Olga Seate as the new ANCYL 2nd Deputy Secretary and Zwelo Masilela as the new ANCYL Treasurer General.

The conference got under way following a day-long delay, due to challenges over the delegation’s credentials.

Earlier, political analyst Meshack Mugabe said the convening of the ANC Youth League elective conference after eight years was a significant point in the lives of young people in the country, but more important to the party as it prepared for the 2024 general elections.

“It has never happened that such a very important youth structure takes eight years to convene a conference. It has been limping from one interim structure to another, without being able to convene a conference. While this is happening, young people are struggling for many opportunities. Youth unemployment is very high, graduate unemployment is very high in society, social challenges are happening, gender-based violence in society. Young people are crying for leadership. It is a very important opportunity for the youth league to elect leadership.”

ANCYL facing existential crisis:

