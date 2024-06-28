New ANC chief whip acknowledges concerns over Kodwa’s swearing in

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC)’s new chief whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli says he is aware that the swearing in of party member Zizi Kodwa could be cause of concern to the South African public. Ntuli spoke to SABC News on a range of issues.

Kodwa was sworn in as ANC MP this week despite having appeared in court on corruption charges just two weeks ago. He had also resigned as minister and ANC National Executive Committee member.

Questions have been asked about whether Kodwa should be an MP, given the ANC’s step-aside rule. Ntuli says the matter is one of a few that the party leadership must clarify.

“I have no doubt in my mind that NEC through officials, at appropriate time, will reflect on decisions, given the fact that people have concerns even in own alliance, take position, that will you know give clarity not only to alliance but to society in general,” Ntuli elaborates.

Video: ANC under fire for the swearing in of corruption accused Zizi Kodwa

On Thursday, the ANC Veterans League criticised the swearing-in of Kodwa to Parliament, stating that it is incomprehensible.

In a letter addressed to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, the Veterans League SG Ilva Langa says the decision by the party to allow Kodwa to be sworn in as an MP, is nothing but a misapplication of the step-aside rule.

This is as Kodwa, who is facing corruption charges involving R1.7 million, was released on R30 000 bail after he was implicated in state capture.

Langa says the Veterans League will be proposing that the step-aside guideline be reviewed.

He adds that Kodwa’s personal interests should not be put above that of the ANC.