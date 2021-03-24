New AmaZulu King to be announced after three-month mourning period

AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says a successor to the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelitini will only be announced after the royal family’s three-month mourning period.
In the meantime, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini will remain the interim leader according to the wishes of the king. The 72-year-old King passed on more than a week ago from COVID-19 complications.
Buthelezi spoke to the media outside the KwaKhethomthandayo palace at Nongoma after the king’s will was read to a gathering of 20 members of the royal family.
Buthelezi has added that during their mourning period for the next three months, the royal family will not discuss who the successor will be.
Queens’ responsibility
Cultural experts say his queens have the responsibility to teach younger generations what the departed monarch stood for.
Dr Gugu Mazibuko from the University of KwaZulu-Natal says the queens are the backbone of the Zulu nation.
“The queens have a huge role to play, even when the king is late. They are the backbone and advisers of the nation. Most of the ceremonies that are held rely on the information provided by the queens. They also have programs that they run which they have to preserve even when the king has passed on for the nation to grow,” says Mazibuko.
Discussion on Zulu traditions and succession: