New AmaZulu King to be announced after three-month mourning period

Queen Mantombi Dlamini is the daughter of Sobhuza II of Swaziland and the sister of King Mswati III.

AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says a successor to the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelitini will only be announced after the royal family’s three-month mourning period.

In the meantime, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini will remain the interim leader according to the wishes of the king. The 72-year-old King passed on more than a week ago from COVID-19 complications.

Buthelezi spoke to the media outside the KwaKhethomthandayo palace at Nongoma after the king’s will was read to a gathering of 20 members of the royal family.

Buthelezi has added that during their mourning period for the next three months, the royal family will not discuss who the successor will be.