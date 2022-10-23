Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an “immersive” experience for fans of its popular “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” shows.

The store open until early January – offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game” and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama “Bridgerton.”

Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in “Stranger Things.”

Meanwhile, British actress Judi Dench has called on Netflix to add a disclaimer to the royal drama “The Crown”, joining a chorus of voices criticising the series’ fictionalised storylines.

In a letter to The Times on Thursday, the 87-year-old veteran said as the award-winning show approached present times “the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism”.

“While many will recognise The Crown for the brilliant but fictionalised account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true,” Dench wrote.