President of SA Netball Cecilia Molokwane says the Netball World Cup Trophy tour in all corners of South Africa, including rural areas and townships, is meant to inspire locals to fully embrace the sport and to strengthen efforts toward its development.

Molokwane made this statement during the trophy tour in Mtubatuba, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

The area boasts a combo court which includes a state-of-the-art netball facility.

However, lack of exposure and proper nurturing of youngsters by professionals, is blamed for sport attrition in the area.

Cape Town will host the ten-day tournament that will see 16 teams battling it out for the coveted trophy. Molokwane says taking the trophy around the country will help improve the sport.

“We felt it’s befitting that it goes back to the people and that people see the trophy, not to see it only on TV but to see it live next to them. Maybe it can give us more members and more kids like these ones to say netball is visible and I can be part of it and I can make it to the national team. Because when you see somebody from your area that’s in the national team, it can encourage me to say if she can, I can.”

MOOD: When the @NetballWorldCup Cup trophy is around the corner. If you’re around Mtubatuba come through to KwaMsane Sports Complex now to see it for yourself!#PutYourHandsUp #NWC2023 #NetballTrophyTour #netball #KusekhayaLa pic.twitter.com/uLLLelPvnG — KZN Netball (@KznSuper) May 27, 2023

Young girls, Ntombenhle Showe from Zululand District and Asanda Myeni from Umkhanyakude District say the trophy has given them hope that they can also make it in sport.

“This has given us an opportunity to showcase our talents. We also like to play netball just like the rest of other young girls in other areas. Who knows, we can also represent our Proteas national team,” says Showe .

Asanda Myeni says, “Seeing the trophy has encouraged us a lot. This means that we are being recognised even though we are playing it rural areas. It means the powers that be also see that we are doing something worthy.“

The trophy has also been showcased in Durban: