The Gauteng leg of the Netball World Cup Trophy Tour got under way at the Cradle of Humankind in North West of Johannesburg this morning.

The tour made various stops in Gauteng, including Netball South Africa headquarters in Pretoria, the Union Buildings and the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Netball World Cup trophy arrived at the Cradle of Humankind to much fanfare.

Sixteen nations will be vying for this piece of silverware in just 56 days time, when the Netball World Cup gets under way in Cape Town from July the 28th.

The trophy was forged in 1995 by Birmingham based craftsman Marcus Steel.

It has three main tiers; the base consists of leadwood with two bands of solid silver.

The center section is a lattice of solid silver rods with gold detailing, representing a net and on top sits a globe of etched glass representing the world.

For Erin Burger, a former Proteas netball player, the fact that the trophy has arrived on South African shores makes the excitement more tangible.

Burger also said that playing with home ground advantage makes the tournament even more special for the South African squad.

Invoking the spirit of the 2010 Soccer World Cup, Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane has urged South Africans to get behind the Proteas.

Captain Bongi Msomi, who will lead the Proteas during the World Cup, is quietly confident ahead of the start of the tournament.

The skipper has her sights set on a podium finish.

The trophy will pass through six more provinces on its six-week journey around the country.

The next stop is in Mpumalanga.

Netball World Cup 2023 | Excitement as Trophy arrives at Netball South Africa’s offices in Pretoria: