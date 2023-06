The Netball World Cup Trophy has arrived in Mpumalanga as part of the national tour ahead of the tournament in Cape Town, in July.

Mpumalanga is the third province to parade the trophy ahead of the showpiece.

The trophy will be paraded in both KaNyamazane and KaBokweni townships in Mbombela. It will also be taken to the other regions of the province in the coming days.

Netball World Cup | Palpable excitement as Trophy Tour goes to Mpumalanga: