The touring of the Netball World Cup trophy is in Limpopo, ahead of the world cup in July. Before Sunday’s tour in Polokwane and Lebowakgomo, the trophy went to Phalaborwa, Giyani, Thohoyandou and Botlokwa. The fans had a chance to see it and rub shoulders with their netball stars.

There was excitement, as the province welcomed the Netball World Cup trophy. Residents in Polokwane were in high spirits as the country prepares for the tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 28 July until 6 August.

Sixteen countries, including South Africa, Australia, Jamaica, New Zealand, England, Malawi and Uganda are amongst the competing countries. Having the opportunity to see the trophy up and close, was a highlight for some.

“I’m very excited that most of the people came here to see the trophy. On top of that, the President of Netball South Africa is an alumina of the institution that I come from, she’s a product of University of Limpopo,” said one of the fans.

Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane urged the Limpopo residents to support the national team:

Limpopo’s acting director of Sports, Arts and Culture, Tommy Kgomo says the cup made its way to the most remote areas of the province.

“We went to a village Maruleng, the trophy was there, after that we went to Phalaborwa after that we moved to Giyani, that is from Mopani to Vhembe from Giyani then we came to Capricorn, now listen to what we did, we were at a special school at Botlokwa, imagine that.”

The trophy is heading to Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune District on Monday, ending its tour in Mokopane on Tuesday. Limpopo will hand the trophy over to the Free State Province and not the North West Province as initially planned.