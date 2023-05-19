Netball South Africa has announced a 15-member final squad for the 2023 Netball World Cup to be staged in Cape Town.

The squad will be captained by experienced Bongi Msomi with Karla Pretorius to be vice-captain.

Most of the players have experience and have been regulars in the squad with some to feature in a third World Cup while for others it will be their second.

Msomi, Pretorius, Khanyisa Chawane and Phumza Maweni are among the regulars who were called first.

Lenize Pretorius, Izette Griesel and Nicola Smith made the team with the latter receiving her first call-up.

Out of the 15-players named, three are reserve players who will be available should there be injuries.

🏆 𝓦𝓞𝓡𝓛𝓓 𝓒𝓤𝓟 🏆 The Proteas squad for the 2023 Netball World Cup South Africa has been announced! Congratulations and all the best to coach Norma Plummer, captain Bongi Msomi and the team! #SABCSportNetball #GameChangeHers #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/L2DkUUtzw7 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 19, 2023