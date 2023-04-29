South Africa’s Netball players are delighted about the professional Telkom netball league.

They say it will help to prepare a formidable side, which will represent the country with dignity at the World Cup. This year’s Netball World Cup will be hosted by the City of Cape Town, between July and August.

The ongoing first phase of the netball league tournament, at the Ngoako Ramahlodi sports complex in Seshego, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, ends on Monday.

A number of netball players are competing in the Telkom netball league at the Ngoako Ramatlhodi indoor sports complex in Seshego outside Polokwane.

They’re not only battling to win the championship but also hope to attract the attention of the national coach, for possible selection in the participating in the World Cup.

It’s DAY 3 of 𝐓𝐍𝐋𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 POWER WEEK at Ngoako Ramahlodi Sports Complex 🏟️ 🎟️ Tickets R20 Adults R10 Kids

📺 Watch LIVE @SuperSportTV Variety 4 (SA) / https://t.co/srotX6uezW (ROA)

📋 Fixtures https://t.co/fX1zPZZcYl#TelkomNL | #TNLisBack | @TelkomZA pic.twitter.com/qLmjKnmFow — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) April 29, 2023

The Telkom netball league games started on Thursday and will end on Monday.

Maties captain and varsity netball player of the tournament in 2021, Nichole Taljaard, is hopeful to get the nod.

“So amazing there is so much going on before that this tournament is a build-up and we have training camp coming as well. The court, everything is just amazing. With the support we are having here in South Africa and all of these games, the locals have supported it we just can’t wait.” says Taljaard.

The President of Netball South Africa, Cecilia Molokwane, says the national team will be announced on June 20.

Molokwane adds: “It is very important because it gives our girls game time and it gives them that last practice to see if they are fit. It would mean being strong and taking on the world and enjoying representing my country. We are the Proteas!”

The Deputy Minister of Sports and Culture, Nocawe Mafu, who oversee the opening of the first leg of the Telkom netball league, is optimistic the fifth-ranked Proteas will win the World Cup.

“We came in, we assisted them and say put together a league and that is what we do. The South Africans are number five, it is possible that these guys can win the tournament and we are saying to them you have got fans, you got country, you got facility, so we need this,” she says.

The second and final leg of the league will be played in Pretoria between June 2 and July 1.