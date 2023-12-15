Netball Captain Bongiwe Msomi announces retirement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African netball captain and centre Bongiwe Msomi has officially retired from the sport after a long and illustrious career.

The 35-year-old Msomi retired from the game following the Proteas’ recently concluded tour to England, where they lost 2-1 in a three-match series.

Msomi made her debut for the Proteas in 2011 and became vice-captain of the national team in 2013.

Msomi led the Proteas in this year’s Netball World Cup held on home soil in July.

In 2010, Msomi was invited to the Spar Proteas training camp but failed to make the cut for the squad.

The following year she was again part of the camp and made the team for the 2011 World Netball Championships in Singapore. Msomi was announced as the national captain in August 2016.

The KwaZulu Natal-born player got her first international netball contract when she played for Surrey Storm in the UK Netball Super League.

Msomi also played for Adelaide Thunderbirds in the Australian Suncorp Super Netball.

