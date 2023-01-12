The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will on Thursday decide on whether it should grant Eskom a 32% tariff increase.

Eskom made its multi-year price determination revenue application to the regulator last year.

If granted, the increase will have dire consequences for cash-strapped consumers.

Consumers are already paying high electricity tariffs while rolling blackouts escalate.

Nersa has confirmed that the tariff decision is on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

Energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima says electricity tariffs have increased by a whooping 753% over the last 10 years.

“Nersa is no longer an independent energy regulator as stipulated in the relevant statue. The politicians have for a very long time been leaning on Nersa to grant tariff increases that can never be substantiated. In the last ten years, electricity tariffs in South Africa have increased by a whopping 753%. There is no economy anywhere that can remain competitive that can continue to industrialise with such electricity tariff increases,” adds Kgadima.

Stage 6 rolling blackouts

Eskom has announced that Stage 6 rolling blackouts will now be implemented continuously from four on Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

The power utility says 11 generators amounting to 5 084MW of capacity suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning.

These were a unit each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations.

Eskom says it will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity, and publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.

