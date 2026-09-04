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Nersa seeks public input on Eskom’s 8.83% tariff structure proposal

An electricity bulb switched on.
  • File: An electricity bulb switched on.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash@ Michael Surazhsky
SABC News

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has called for public and stakeholder comments on Eskom’s proposed 8.83% electricity tariff structure for 2027.

The Energy Regulator says public input will help determine whether the proposed tariff structure is fair to consumers. On Thursday,  Nersa gazetted a consultation document and is inviting public comments until 2 October 2026.

The regulator says the process focuses on how the already approved increase will be structured and applied, including charges such as basic and service fees.

“Eskom is seeking to effect the third year of that multi-year price determination that was decided upon in 2025. So, we are requesting, therefore, the stakeholders to make inputs and comments on the structure. If you look at what we are publishing now as Nersa, It’s the structure at which Eskom seeks to charge for its electricity in the 27/28 financial year after the implementation of this increase,” says Nersa’s Executive Manager for Electricity, Rhulani Mathebula.

VIDEO| Eskom announced this week that it has recorded a R30.3 billion profit for the 2026 financial year:

 

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