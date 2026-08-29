Nepal mudslide rescue efforts continue, 600 bodies recovered

Over 600 bodies have been recovered from mudslide-hit areas, in Nepal. This comes after a massive flash flood swept through the country’s Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday, affecting three districts: Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, over 2000 people were reported missing, with rescue, evacuation and relief efforts still in full swing.

Devastating floods claimed hundreds of lives, and days later, thousands are still missing. Damaged roads and blocked access to some parts of the country are complicating relief efforts.

Nepal needs foreign help in specialised and technical areas in which it does not have expertise in the aftermath of the devastating flood that hit its Himalayan border with China this week, but not in search and rescue, its foreign minister told Reuters. https://t.co/AojFsgS3as pic.twitter.com/0iJ9ec4aUL — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 29, 2026

“We need to find ways to quickly clear the last kilometer that leads us to the core rescue area in Gyirong town. The biggest challenge is ensuring the safety of our personnel during rescue operations. We currently face risks such as barrier lakes, dam breaches, mountain collapses, and avalanches, which could trigger further upstream landslides. This poses the greatest threat to our own safety,” says People’s Armed Police Force Xizang Contingent, Jiang Wanqiang.

The United Nations says they are doing all they can to help.

“Despite the damaged roads and landslides that continue to block access, we are starting to get a better sense of what our immense needs are of the population. Our partners working on food security estimate that at least 20,000 households across the Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts may need food assistance. Over 50 000 people require emergency water, emergency sanitation and emergency hygiene support,” says UNSG Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Dujarric says partners working on nutrition estimate that some 17,000 children, 1,500 pregnant and breastfeeding women, and 9,000 adolescents need immediate nutrition support.

“At least 23 schools in those districts will need to be rehabilitated. We and our partners are working alongside the authorities in Nepal to scale up distributions of food, shelter, healthcare and other critical supplies,” adds Dujarric.

China has dispatched five tunnel experts from its Tibet region to Nepal for flood-related rescue work.

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