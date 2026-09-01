Nepal flash floods leave communities traumatised, anxious: NYCA

The Nepalese Youth for Climate Action (NYCA) says the devastation caused by the flash floods that struck the Himalayan region has left many people traumatised and anxious.

The network says while flooding is common in Nepal, devastation of this magnitude has never been experienced before.

More than a thousand people are now confirmed dead, while over 1,900 remain missing, including six South Africans.

Several hundred others are believed to be trapped in hydropower tunnels as search and rescue efforts continue.

“We have faced a similar kind of flood, but this time, the flood is very devastating. We are not in a good condition to process it either. We are still not in the proper mindset to accept this kind of thing. It’s putting us in a traumatised situation. It’s kind of like we are relating it to our climate anxiety, too,” says National Network Coordinator at the NYCA, Aakriti Dotel.

VIDEO | Search and rescue operations continue in Nepal after flash floods: