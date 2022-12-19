The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga is today expected to deliver judgment on the bail application of one of the accused in the murder of Hillary Gardee.

The court allowed Sipho Mkhatshwa to make a fresh bail application after he cited new facts. He had been denied bail in November.

Magistrate Eddie Hall wanted the investigating officer Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi to take the stand and clarify some of the concerns.

However, the Investigating Officer failed to show up in court on several occasions. The same court is expected to proceed with the bail application of Mkhatshwa’s co-accused Philemon Lukhele.

Lukhele, Mkhatshwa, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing charges related to the killing of Gardee earlier this year.

Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela in May. She had been reported missing a few days earlier.

