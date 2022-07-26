The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court has heard that the three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee were plotting in police custody to eliminate a witness.

The case Investigating Officer, Donald Mkhaliphi says two witnesses told the police that Sipho Mkhatshwa, one of the three murder accused confessed to the killing of Gardee.

He says Mkhatshwa also told them about the body part where Gardee was shoot. Mkhaliphi says they also identified the place where she was killed and dumped.

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama are facing four charges including murder, rape, kidnapping and conspiracy to murder. Mkhantshwa’s bail hearing continues.