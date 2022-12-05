Nine years ago the country and the world plunged into mourning with the passing of Nelson Mandela. The Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha marked the anniversary of his death on Monday, by promoting peace and social justice across all nations.

His granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela attended the event. She said the icon would have been very concerned about the political chaos in the country and the escalating Gender-Based Violence.

Nelson Mandela espoused peace and social justice. His ideas and actions made him an international icon. He was instrumental in preventing widespread bloodshed after the murder of Chris Hani in 1993.

“When Comrade Chris Hani died, when the country was on a knife edge, On the precipice of Civil War, he implored people to approach it in a peaceful manner and he became the voice of reason in conflict situations. His role in Burundi and Rwanda is well known for fostering peace in those countries and globally,” says Granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela.

And now the Hani murder is making headlines again, with the granting of parole to Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus. Ndileka Mandela says her grandfather would have advocated for the rule of law. He was disciplined. He always abode by the rule of law, by the majority rules as much as he would not be happy, however, he would say that tongue in cheek because he knew that as a country we need to follow the law,” Ndileka adds.

The museum called on all leaders, both in communities and in the political sector, to follow in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela.”We should always continue to remember the acts of reconciliation and forgiveness that Nelson Mandela preached during his time. That is the kind of message we should expect today, it is a message of unity among South Africans and the message that we should do away with all the social injustice ills,” says Nelson Mandela Museum CEO, Dr Vuyani Booi.

The late global icon’s last resting place is still closed to the public. The government has been in talks with the family to make it accessible to the public.

“He was also the leader of society, not only in South Africa but internationally, so we are engaging the family, we are hoping that we will find one another in terms of them allowing even if they say at a particular moment but I hope we will reach that point so that they can open so the public can view the grave,” says Art and Culture MEC Nonceba Khontsiwe.

Mandela was buried on the 15th of December 2013 in his beloved Qunu.

VIDEO: Ndileka Mandela says her grandfather would have advocated for the rule of law