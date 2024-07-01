Nelson Mandela Metro promises to restore water soon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality in the Eastern Cape says areas that have been affected by water disruptions can expect restoration of water after Tuesday.

A number of areas are without water due to the work that has been done to one of the water schemes that supply the Metro, the Sundays River Canal between Addo and Kirkwood.

The Metro has deployed 10 water trucks in the affected areas.

Acting NMB Executive Director for Infrastructure and Engineering, Joseph Tsatsire says work on the critical part of the scheme is envisaged to be completed by Tuesday.

“The canal is going to be completed tomorrow, physical repair of the canal. The restoration of water is going to be gradual probably maximum of seven days, the water will be restored around the communities of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

VIDEO | Water Disruptions | Nelson Mandela Bay deploys water tanks for residents during infrastructure work: