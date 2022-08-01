The accused in the Nelson Mandela funeral scandal are expected to be back in the Bhisho High Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

This is for the commencement of the trial after the Constitutional Court refused an application for the presiding judge to recuse herself.

The application was made by former African National Congress (ANC) Regional Chair, Phumlani Mkolo, to have Judge Igna Stretch recuse herself because of alleged bias.

Mkolo and 11 others are accused of embezzling R10 million from the Buffalo City Metro.

The cash was meant for the memorial service and funeral of former President Nelson Mandela in 2013.

The other co-accused include former Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, NCOP member Zukiswa Ncitha and former Buffalo City Metro Speaker, Luleka Simon-Ndzele.

One of the accused, who was allegedly involved in the purchase of t-shirts amounting to over R1.3 million, applied for the separation of trial, arguing that he was not aware that the monies he received from purchasing ANC t-shirts were proceeds of unlawful activity.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since said that the state is opposing the application.

