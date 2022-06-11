Taps are fast running dry for the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, after the maintenance team of the municipality discovered that water could no longer be extracted from the Impofu Dam due to low water levels.

At least 30 suburbs in the metro have been affected by the outage.

The municipality says the current water shutdown would continue for another 48 hours, however interim water would be drawn from the Kouga-Loerie system to make up the deficit.

However, this could only be done on a short-term basis.

The combined level of the five supply dams to the metro is currently at 12.22% and residents are urged to use water sparingly.

Water trucks will be deployed to the affected areas.

Water supply and usage statistics as at June 10 , 2022.#SaveWaterNow#EveryDropCounts pic.twitter.com/dPrk8wCGYn — Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) June 10, 2022