Eskom says it is engaging with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality after it suspended rolling blackouts on Tuesday night due to an allege go slow by workers in the electricity directorate.

Some residents of the Metro were surprised, but excited when the municipality circulated a message that power cuts wouldn’t be implemented.

Eastern Cape Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana says they are aware of the challenges facing the Metro but did not want to go into details.

Attempts to get a comment from the municipality and the workers’ union were unsuccessful.

The information was communicated via the municipalities social media accounts on Tuesday evening.

Lower levels of rolling blackouts

Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says South Africans can expect lower stages of power cuts by the weekend.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Renewables Summit in Cape Town.

The country has been plunged into darkness this month reaching stage six rolling blackouts at some point.

De Ruyter says the power grid remains constrained.

He says, “If we can switch off geysers, swimming pool pumps and only fill up your kettle for one cup of tea, these are simple things but when 60 million people across South Africa do it it can really make a difference, so everybody can play a part. The outlook for load shedding at the moment is that by the weekend we should be looking at stage two depending on units coming back.”