Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape is continuing its efforts to revitalize and transform the Metro into the country’s boxing mecca.

The Metro will be staging another International Boxing fight when Gqeberha-born Sanele Magwaza will be clashing with Malawian, Grey Chimkwapulo, for the vacant World Boxing Federation Intercontinental Junior Featherweight title on Sunday.

This will be the last Boxing tournament to be staged in the Metro as part of the agreement signed by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters Association, to revive boxing in the Metro.

The tournament is the seventh edition and the last to be hosted by the Metro since the signing of the agreement between the two parties in 202. This follows a Boxing Iindaba hosted in Gqeberha.

In the main bout, Gqeberha-born Sanele Magwaza will battle with Malawian, Grey Chimkwapulo, for the WBF Intercontinental Junior Featherweight Title.

The title became vacant after champion Thato Bonokoane won the WBF Junior-Featherweight title last year.

The 27-year-old Magwaza says winning the title on Sunday, will take him one step closer to challenging the World title.

Boxer Sanele Magwaza says, “Fighting home is giving me an advantage and disadvantage because it is a vacant title. because I’m fighting at home it’s like I’m defending the title. I’m defending the face of the Eastern Cape and I’m defending the face of my career. because I know the crowd and supporters will be on my side.”

The agreement between the Metro and promoters also seeks to promote women in boxing.

In the supporting bout, another Gqeberha boxer, 24-year-old Owethu Rula, will fight with Mthatha-based boxer Emihle Ntunja, for the vacant Female Eastern Cape Flyweight Title.

The two boxers will be clashing for the third time.

Boxer Owethu Rula says, “This fight we have been training for a long time since January, in fact. I have never been fit than I am. So I’m quite prepared for her; she can bring whatever she wants to bring I’m ready for her.”

Since the signing of the agreement, the Metro has produced nine champions between male and female boxers.

The tournaments have been rotating between different promoters and in different areas across the Metro.

Zantsi Showtime Productions Mbali Zantsi says, “We’re expecting fireworks our theme is “Kumanzi phantsi, iyawa iroof”. This is the first of its kind especially in Motherwell at Wesley estate. we have never had a boxing match of this magnitude in the location in the backyard of Wesley estate people. we have boxers that are coming in Motherwell. we have one boxer that will be fighting in this bill coming from Motherwell. it’s gonna be happening, I’m urging people of Motherwell to come out in their numbers.”

The Metro set aside R5 million as part of the sponsorship deal for all the tournaments. A new deal is expected to be negotiated as the Metro has set sights on becoming the centre of boxing.

NMB MMC for Sports Bassie Kamana says, “You also see there’s a lot of crimes in our areas. So that boxing is one of the instruments that we can use to combat crime in our areas and drugs because all boxers are going to be tested so that means all boxers will need to be disciplined.”

The boxing tournament will take place at Wells Estate, Multi Purpose Centre in Motherwell on Sunday. The tickets will cost between R100 and R250.