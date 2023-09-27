The Nelson Mandela Bay Council will debate the future of City Manager Noxolo Nqwazi during a Special Council Meeting in Gqeberha.

Qwazi and others are facing charges of fraud and corruption involving an ablution tender worth more than R24 million awarded during COVID-19 in 2020.

She’s currently on trial in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial’s Court. National Treasury has written to council that Nqwazi must face disciplinary action as part of the conditions to release grant funding to the Metro.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which is part of the coalition government, says it supports a motion that Nqwazi must be suspended pending her case outcome.

EFF Regional Chairperson Khanya Ngqisha says, “We are happy finally our coalition partners have agreed to what the EFF has said all along. So, this is what we have decided, and this council meeting has been called to deal with that. We are also happy the minister of finance took a similar stance to what we have been saying all along. It took that letter by the minister to awaken the other political parties to show how serious this matter is.”

Tweet from Lerato Fekisi:

The EFF Regional Chairperson Khanya Ngqisha says the EFF also supports the removal of Acting City Manager Noxolo Nqwazi. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/qLGMwWcbhe — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) September 27, 2023