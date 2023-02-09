A Nelson Mandela Bay businessman accused of masterminding the murder of his wife has been granted bail of R1-million by the High Court in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

Arnold Terblanche petitioned the High Court for bail after being denied bail twice by the Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha.

Terblanche and his co-accused Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after Terblanche’s estranged wife, Vicki Terblanche’s body, was found in a shallow grave in Gqeberha in October 2021.

The National Prosecution Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says this is the highest amount of bail to be granted to any accused in the province.

“I can confirm that Mr Arnold Terblanche was released on R1-million bail by the court today, as the state we are opposed to his release on bail. But we do respect the decision of the court,” says Tyali.