The Nelson Mandela Bay Arts Festival is less than a week away and artists are more excited than ever. The 24 months under the cloud of COVID-19 left artists economically strained.

The festival is set to benefit local talent and promises to revive the arts scene in the Bay. It will also showcase the rich art history embedded within the Friendly City.

The ten-day multidisciplinary festival will showcase arts from across the spectrum. A number of venues around the metro will host performances. The programme includes 94 performances as well as workshops and exhibitions.

“There is so much we can expect in the Nelson Mandela Bay Arts Festival. We have a range of our local artists scattered across the city to give us wonderful shows so this is to ensure we nurture this talent and keep local content alive,” says CEO of the National Arts Festival Monica Newton.

Local artists are excited by the opportunity to get back on stage.

“This is a big achievement for us. We have been fighting a lot here in this metro to get so this platform is created after many fights with the municipality. So this is for everyone and we plead that from now on we keep the same momentum,” says poet Lelethu Mahambehlala.

More than 90 % of the jobs created during the festival are going to Nelson Mandela Bay residents.

“Economically this is a huge step for our city, many jobs will be created and that is what we want in the city. Also our focus is on local content to ensure that the profit made in this festival will be of benefit to the artists,” Nelson Mandela Mayoral Committee Member for Arts and Culture Bassie Kamana explains.

Eighty percent of the ticket revenue will be paid directly to the artists.

The festival runs from 23 September to the 2nd of October.