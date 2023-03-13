The Secretary of the Critical Care Society of Southern Africa, Professor Fathima Paruk, says that the situation has reached a crisis point.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has vowed to intensify its strike this week. Nehawu embarked on a nationwide wage strike a week ago. Health Minister Joe Phaahla linked at least four deaths to the strike.

Professor Paruk explains, “What we can really see is that around the country – there are problems at our healthcare facilities in terms of healthcare workers not being able to perform their duties. We’re also seeing reports of association with loss of life- and what is very worrying for us is that if you look at critical care- and now if you add on an already constrained, pressurized environment – disruptions, take away resources like nurses, and have added burden of a greater number of ICU admissions- the system just will not hold.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Health Department says no reports of protest action or disruption of any health facility were reported in the province at the weekend.

The department’s spokesperson Dwayne Evans has confirmed that they have obtained an interdict against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu). It says this is an additional precautionary measure to protect health facilities in the province.

