National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) General Secretary Zola Saphetha has vowed to intensify their strike on Monday.

Nehawu was briefing the media on the ongoing public service strike.

The union says from 2020 to 2023 public service workers have not received salary increases.

Workers demanding a 10% salary increase, a R2 500 housing allowance and improved medical aid benefits.

Nehawu says collapsing infrastructure continues to affect public workers. It says workers have been “suffocating for a long time”.

Operations have been disrupted at various health facilities countrywide.

Striking Nehawu members remain firm and are calling for public sector workers to unite behind their strike action.