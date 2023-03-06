The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is going ahead with its planned public service strike on Monday.

This after the union appealed a court order, obtained by the Department of Public Service and Administration, to interdict the strike.

Nehawu and other public sector unions have been locked in a long-standing battle with government over wages.

Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi says, “The public service strike is going ahead from today. Over the last three years, workers have been robbed of salary increments. Government is offering 0.5% to workers. We have been saying, can government agree to the demand of a 10% salary increment with R2 500 housing allowance? Services are going to be disrupted. They range from the police, home affairs, justice, state admin, etc.”

The audio file below is reporting more on the strike: