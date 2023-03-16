The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has suspended the strike by public healthcare workers.

It comes after an in-principle settlement was reached with government over salary increases for 2023/2024.

Nehawu national spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi elaborates on the negotiating process.

“We have suspended the strike to allow the processes within that settlement agreement to take place. Our members are starting to go back, but they should be phased in, in an orderly return. Remember, we wanted 10% they unilaterally implemented 3%. They owed us 7%. So, they are saying now that they will be augmenting that 3%, meaning they will add on top of that 3%. That is going to be finalised between negotiators. Allow that process to unfold. We will then communicate as to how much it is,” adds Nkolonzi.

