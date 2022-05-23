The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) says its members, who are employed by the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS), will start their lunchtime pickets on Monday, as a build-up to a strike that will officially start on Wednesday.

Wage talks between the union and the employer are deadlocked. The employer has tabled a zero percent increase, while the workers are demanding a 12% increase across the board.

NEHAWU President, Mike Shingange says the union has already served SARS with a notice to strike.

“Because of that inflation 5.9 [the] cost of living adjustment has to start there. Anything else below the 5.9% will not amount to the adjusting of the cost of living of the workers. It sounds like an insult to the employees of SARS, after us working so hard, even during the two years of COVID-19 where there was no movement at all, and there was no economic activity, these SARS, workers registered a 25% increase and then you come back and say look, you know what, I’m going to give you actually zero,” SAYS Shingange.

