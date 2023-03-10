The Barberton Hospital in Mpumalanga has been shut down by members of National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) who are continuing with the national strike over wage increments. The members have blockaded the entrance into the hospital with burning tyres, rocks and bricks.

Police have been deployed to calm the situation.

Health Spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Chris Nobela, says the strike by Nehawu has had a huge impact on health services across the province.

“There were some disturbances when members came to the hospital to close the gate of the hospital. I can confirm now that police were called and the gate is opened. Yes, it is challenging, basically we are trying our best to make sure that all our emergency operations are done and those operations that can be postponed we are doing that and we are making sure that wards like ICU are functional and maternity is functional.”

Meanwhile, Nehawu says the government is overlooking its members because their demands are long overdue.

Nehawu Deputy Ehlazeni Regional Chairperson, Sphiwe Nyawu, says members have downed tools because they feel disrespected by the employer.

“If they are not respecting us, they are not respecting the society at all because we are the one who is serving the society. We have not denied anybody access inside, if you are a member of the organisation when there’s call to go on strike, you go there.”

There have been deaths linked to the strike: