Members of the the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu ) in KwaZulu-Natal are participating in the union’s stay away on Friday.

The union says at the centre of their grievances include the unpaid salary increment that was due to workers on the 1st of April.

Nehawu provincial secretary, Ayanda Zulu says, “The national union has declared today the 28th of August as national Siyahlala Day of action, whereby all our members are not reporting for work on the basis that they are not safe at work.”

“You remember that there has been quite a significant number of workers that have tested positive and some of them have passed on due to COVID-19. Secondly workers have not been paid their increment that was due to them as from the 1st of April 2020, they have not been paid their risk allowances,” adds Zulu.

Earlier this week, hundreds of workers staged lunch-time pickets at the National Health Laboratory Services over unfair working conditions.

The workers belonging Nehawu, demonstrated over remuneration-related issues including frozen salaries and the inadequate supply of personal protective equipment.

The union says lunch-time pickets will continue throughout the week and culminate in a stay-away on Friday.

