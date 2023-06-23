Workers union, Nehawu in Limpopo has given Premier Stanley Mathabatha 14 days to axe Health MEC, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba.

Nehawu handed over a memorandum of grievances, where it called for the removal of the MEC and other senior health officials, including the Head of Department, Dr. Dombo Mutheiwana.

Premier Mathabatha has accepted the memorandum.

The union is accusing Ramathuba and the HOD of rigging posts and tenders.

“We are saying it is time you withdraw Phophi. We don’t expect that answer from you premier. This is the last time premier, because it hass been long that we have been telling you, premier. This is the first and the last time, premier, that we tell you that Phophi must go.”